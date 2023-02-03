The Hindu Education Plus International Education fair to be held on Feb. 5, 6

February 03, 2023 08:30 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - CHENNAI

The International Education Fair of The Hindu Education Plus will be held at Loyola College on February 5 and 6 from 10 a.m..

British Deputy High Commissioner for Tamil Nadu and Puducherry Oliver Ballhatchet and Chennai Port Trust chairman Sunil Paliwal will inaugurate the fair.

At the 19th edition of the fair, expert delegates from consulates, top international universities and colleges will be present. This fair will give students aspiring for overseas education an opportunity to interact with the experts. Be it seminars, scholarships, visa counselling or financial assistance, students will get information about various aspects in the fair.

There will be two sessions on topics “USA as an education hub and visa processing” by Sarath Kumar Velayutham, head of admissions, Learners Cortex Magoosh, and ‘Financing Your Education’ by Supriyo Choudhury, senior manager, Global Business Development, MPOWER Financing. Also, a session on how to clear GRE/ GMAT too will be held. Students who register can take a mock GRE/ GMAT test at the venue. To register, check out the link http://bit.ly/IEF2023 or scan the QR code.

The event is powered by Learners Cortex Magoosh and presented by MPOWER Financing. Regional Banking Partner is SBI.