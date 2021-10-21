Tertiary treatment plant for reclaimed water to be ready by January, says TN Minister

CHENNAI

21 October 2021 16:22 IST

The plant, in Nesapakkam, is part of an ambitious project to implement the indirect use of reclaimed water in Chennai

The tertiary treatment plant using ultrafiltration (TTUF) coming up at Nesapakkam is expected to become operational by January-end next year. The plant, being constructed at a cost of ₹ 47.24 crore is part of the ambitious project to implement the indirect use of reclaimed water in Chennai.

During an inspection on Wednesday, Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru instructed Chennai Metrowater officials to complete the work and begin a trial for commissioning the facility. Nearly 88% of the work has been completed in the plant, which has the capacity to treat 10 million litres a day. Treated wastewater would be conveyed through a 12-km long pipeline and blended in Porur lake, from where water would be again treated and fed into the drinking water network.

The project, which is being carried out based on the designs provided by IIT Madras, aims to reduce the stress on freshwater sources and also recharge the groundwater table.

The Minister said nearly 140 mld of the sewage generated is being recycled so far. Measures are being taken to expand the infrastructure and recycle up to 800 mld of sewage in the city. Once the pilot projects are implemented, similar projects would be chalked out for tertiary treatment of sewage, and these would be blended in various city water bodies to conserve resources.

Pipeline replacement

The Minister also inspected the work to replace an old sewer pipeline being taken up at Anna Main Road-MGR Nagar market junction at a cost of ₹2.20 crore and also the construction of three deep sewer maintenance holes. He asked the officials to complete other work, including repair work of sewer lines at Anna Main Road-Alagirisamy Salai junction.

Work is in progress to desilt the sewer infrastructure across the city ahead of the Northeast monsoon. Schemes are being planned to enlarge capacity and replace pipelines that are over 50 years old. Ward-level committees have also been constituted to redress residents’ complaints during the monsoon, he said.

Chennai Metrowater’s managing director C.Vijayaraj Kumar was present, as also were South Chennai member of parliament Thamizhachi Thangapandian and Virugambakkam MLA A.M.V.Prabhakara Raja,