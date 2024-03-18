Teenager suffers stroke, undergoes thrombolysis

March 18, 2024 10:23 pm | Updated 10:24 pm IST - CHENNAI

An 18-year-old girl, who was admitted to a private hospital after she experienced a sudden onset of paralysis in her left arm and leg, regained mobility after undergoing thrombolysis.

According to a press release, the girl, a pharmacy student, was at her institute attending a class when she suddenly experienced dizziness and headache. There was a deviation of angle of mouth to the right, and she could not move her left upper and lower limbs, so she was rushed to the emergency department of SRM Global Hospitals.

Doctors diagnosed her with a stroke caused by a clot in the middle cerebral artery and initiated thrombolysis, the treatment to get rid of blood clots using drugs. This effectively dissolved the clot, and she regained her mobility completely, Ilankumaran, senior consultant, neurosurgery at the hospital, said. He added that the thrombolysis was initiated within 37 minutes of the acute event.

While she is now able to walk and perform all movements with her arm like before, she needs to undergo a battery of tests to evaluate the underlying causes of the stroke, a rare occurrence in teenagers, the release said.

