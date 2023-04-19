Technical aspects of live webcast of zero hour will be discussed: Speaker

April 19, 2023 12:09 am | Updated 12:09 am IST - CHENNAI

Speaker M. Appavu said in the Assembly on Tuesday that the issue over the live webcast of the Zero Hour in the House would be decided after a discussion about its technical aspects with all political parties. He was responding to concerns raised by Leader of the Opposition Edappadi K. Palaniswami in the House that the webcast of the Zero Hour was unavailable. The issue came up when the debate on demand for grants for the Health Department commenced.

The Speaker said in the first phase, the live webcast of the Question Hour followed by items in the list of business for the day were taken up. “During the Zero Hour, we do not know what subjects will be taken up”, he said, reiterating that the plan was to telecast the entire proceedings of the House in a phased manner.

Mr. Palaniswami said his speeches as well as those made by other AIADMK members were not telecast live. The speaker replied that the speeches made by ruling party members, too, were not telecast. AIADMK whip S.P. Velumani said at least speeches of Leader of the Opposition should be streamed live.

