Teacher files sexual harassment case against school principal in Chennai

February 22, 2024 02:08 pm | Updated 02:08 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Anna Nagar all women police are investigating the sexual harassment case filed against a 52-year-old principal of a private school in Anna Nagar.

A senior official of the City police said a 25-year-old woman was working as a teacher for classes 1 to 5 in the private school for the past five months.

The teacher was sitting in a vacant room of the school on February 10, when the principal of the school, Britto, tried to misbehave with her. She went to her house and when she returned to the school on February 13, the principal abused her in front of several persons. She left the school and returned to her native place. After informing her father who brought her to the police station, she filed a case on Tuesday, February 20.

