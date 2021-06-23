Tanker lorry contractors give ₹5 lakh to Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund

CHENNAI

23 June 2021 23:58 IST

The Chennai Metrowater Tanker Lorry Contractors’ Association donated ₹5 lakh towards the Chief Minister’s Public Relief Fund (CMPRF) to help in the battle against COVID-19.

The association’s president P.S. Sundaram handed over the cheque to Minister for Municipal Administration K.N. Nehru on Monday. Association secretary S. Kesavaram and treasurer K.V. Subbiah were also present.

