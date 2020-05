CHENNAI

19 May 2020 23:50 IST

TANKER Foundation donated 7,500 masks to the police force on Tuesday.

Georgi Abraham, Founder Trustee, and Latha Kumaraswami, Managing Trustee, TANKER Foundation, handed over the masks to Commissioner of Police A.K. Viswanathan.

TANKER and La Renon had made these masks specially for the police.

