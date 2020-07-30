Tangedco to shift overhead cables underground

Residents in Velachery feel that shiftint the overhead cables to underground will enhance public safety.

The electricity lines dangling overhead on the streets of Velachery will soon be shifted underground. The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Corporation (Tangedco), which has given the go ahead for a similar initiative in Adyar and Information Technology corridor, has started the foundation work for executing the project. The conversion of overhead lines to underground cable had been initiated in Tambaram and Perambur divisions. The project is to be executed using trenchless technology to minimise damage to the roads.

A senior official of Tangedco confirming the launch of the project said prefabricated cement pillars for providing individual electricity connections had been fixed along with boxes containing power cable kept ready on various streets. The cost of the project was estimated to be ₹300 crore.

The official said Thiruvanmiyur, major parts of Velachery West, Velachery East, and parts of Taramani, would be covered by this project. The project would be extended till Palavakkam.

Tangedco to minimise the damage caused by the road cuts for shifting overhead cable to underground would be using trenchless technology. The trenchless technology previously used for installing high tension cable on arterial roads would be put to use in this project also.

S. Kumararaja, a resident of Velachery, thanking the Tangedco for the project, said although Velachery, Taramani and Thiruvanmiyur were all part of the Greater Chennai Corporation since 1979, these well developed residential localities were left out when a similar project was taken up in the past. Citing the several electrocutions in Velachery due to snapping of overhead cables during monsoon season, he said the shifting these to underground would enhance the safety of residents.