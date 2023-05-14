ADVERTISEMENT

Tamil Nadu reports 23 fresh cases of COVID-19 

May 14, 2023 09:52 pm | Updated 09:52 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

File photo for representation

A total of 23 persons tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday and as many as 89 persons were discharged. A person each from the UAE, Malaysia and Thailand were among those who tested positive. Coimbatore, Chengalpattu and Kanniyakumari reported four cases each, Chennai and Tiruppur logged three each, and Ranipet and Cuddalore one each. No death was reported, according to the daily bulletin of the Directorate of Public Health. So far, 38,075 persons succumbed to the infection. As on date, 462 persons are being treated. So far, of the 36,10,303 persons who tested positive, 35,71,766 have recovered.

