Police personnel undergoing training in the Smart Kavalar app. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Tamil Nadu State Crime Records Bureau is set to implement a new electronic beat system for police personnel using Smart Kavalar App across the State from November end.

The field policing application was developed for use by Tamil Nadu police with an objective to leverage technology to manage the beat activities digitally and make patrolling and field policing more efficient.

Additional Director-General of Police and SCRB chief Vinit Dev Wankhede said: “This is a complete field policing app. All the work of a policeman on the field is processed. We want to complete the process of training by November end for the whole State. The training is on now for master trainers.”

He told The Hindu that the mobile app will record and track details of beat and other field policing and enables the officers to monitor real time the work of the constables in the allotted beat or area.

The user/ beat constable can get reports on data recorded during beat and other field activities. Station records such as “bad character” check list, lookout database and important locations can be tagged and stored on the app. The app will be available in English and Tamil.

The list of senior citizens reported under a station’s jurisdiction is maintained by the Station House Officer (SHO). The field officer can either check and record details of a senior citizen from the existing list or enter the details of a new senior citizen and record the status, said a senior police officer.

The history sheet for the station’s jurisdiction is maintained by the SHO on the app. The user can select the name from the drop down menu and enter the current status. The records with respect to a particular IMEI number can be checked in this app.

Only after pressing the start button, the field officer starts his beat physically. End beat button is to be used at the end of the beat after completing all the tasks assigned.

This module can be used to track and record details of non-beat tasks performed on a day-to-day basis by personnel in a station such serving summons/warrants, police verification, court duty, and hospital duty, tapal service and petition inquiry.