Chennai

Tamil Nadu Governor chairs meeting of South Zone Cultural Centre

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 02, 2022 00:32 IST
Updated: August 02, 2022 00:32 IST

Governor R.N. Ravi on Monday chaired a meeting of the executive board and governing body of the South Zone Cultural Centre (SZCC), Thanjavur, in Chennai.

During the meeting, the Governor called for more cultural and social integration activities among SZCC members across the country. He urged officials to take the campaign of ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ to cultural events to promote its importance.

Advertisement
Advertisement

The Governor also inaugurated the celebrations of ‘Freedom Fortnight’ at Raj Bhavan. He highlighted the contributions of freedom fighters, especially those from Tamil Nadu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

He urged the youth to dream big, study hard to achieve their goals with determination.

The Governor paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and inaugurated a photo exhibition of unsung heroes of India’s freedom struggle. He also flagged off publicity vans for the celebration of 75 years of Independence, according to a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Tamil Nadu
Read more...