Tambaram GRP seizes ₹3.99 crore from 3 persons; officer claims tip-off received that cash was ‘meant for BJP’s Nellai candidate’

April 07, 2024 03:53 pm | Updated 03:53 pm IST - Chennai

A senior officer of the GRP claimed that they received information that a huge amount of cash “meant for a candidate of a BJP contesting in Tirunelveli” was being taken on board the Tirunelveli Express proceeding from Chennai Egmore

The Hindu Bureau

Representational impage | Photo Credit: Reuters

The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Tambaram seized ₹3.99 crore unaccounted cash from three persons on board the Tiruneveli Express on April 7. The seizure was made on the train at the Tambaram Railway Station. The GRP handed over the cash and the three persons to the Income Tax Department officials after after filing a case.

A senior officer of the GRP claimed information was received that a huge amount of cash “meant for a candidate of a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) contesting in Tirunelveli” was being taken on board the Tirunelveli Express proceeding from Chennai Egmore.

Based on the tip-off, officers of the Tambaram GRP boarded the air-conditioned coach and on inspecting the bags of Satish, who was working as a manager of a private lodge, his brother Naveen and car driver Perumal, found numerous ₹500 note cash bundles.

The Tambaram GRP personnel informed the election flying squad of Tambaram immediately. Thereafter, a team headed by Tahsildar Natarajan along with revenue officials came to the railway station. The team found the three were carrying ₹3.99 crore in cash for which they could not show accounts, the officer added.

