Sylendra Babu rescues boy at Marina beach

Police move him to hospital for treatment

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 14, 2022 23:37 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu administering first aid to the boy. | Photo Credit: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

Director General of Police C. Sylendra Babu rescued a boy who fell unconscious after he almost drowned at Marina beach here on Sunday.

According to police sources, the DGP who had gone for a walk along the shoreline saw the boy battling for his life. With help from the people nearby, he rescued the victim and moved him to safety. Mr. Babu resuscitated the boy and arranged his transfer to the Tamil Nadu Government Multi Super Speciality Hospital, Omandurar Estate.

“I was taking a stroll along the shore when I saw the boy in trouble. We cleared the crowd and moved him to an open space. Since he was unconscious, I administered first aid. Since the main road for ambulance access was almost 750 m away, we shifted him in an all-terrain vehicle and then moved him to the hospital,” the DGP said.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Doctors said the boy was out of danger.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app