Students receive degrees
As many as 390 postgraduate and 1,444 undergraduate students received their degrees at the 10th convocation of the B.S. Abdur Rahman Crescent Institute of Science and Technology, Chennai. Due to COVID-19 curbs, only 71 students could receive their degrees in person. Ashok Jhunjhunwala, Institute Professor, IIT-M, gave away the certificates. Vice-Chancellor A. Peer Mohamed was present.
