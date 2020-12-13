Student from Paramakudi and her father booked for submission of fake NEET score card

CHENNAI

13 December 2020

The student and her father had come to the MBBS/BDS counselling session being held in Chennai, with fake documents, police said

A girl from Paramakudi, Ramanathapuram district and her dentist father were caught for allegedly producing a fake NEET score card to secure MBBS admission during the ongoing counselling session on Saturday.

The Selection Committee, Directorate of Medical Education is conducting counselling for admission to MBBS and BDS courses in the State at Jawaharlal Nehru Indoor Stadium, Periyamedu.

On Saturday evening, N. V. Deeksha from Paramakudi came to attend the counselling session, accompanied by her father Balachandran, according to police. On verification of the certificates produced by her, the staff at the counselling hall found that the call letter and mark sheet with the NEET score, were fake. Officials enquired with the student and her father, and found that Deeksha had scored only 27 marks in NEET but produced a mark sheet with a score of 610, that was fakse.

According to officials of the Selection Committee, the girl’s name was not on the MBBS rank list and she was not called for counselling. She claimed that she was eligible by producing documents.

“In the NEET score card submitted by the girl, the score was 610. When we cross-checked with the score list from the National Testing Agency, we found that she had secured 27 marks, which means that she had failed. We checked the documents based on suspicions that it was forged and lodged a complaint with the police for further investigations,” said G. Selvarajan, secretary of Selection Committee.

Based on a complaint from Dr. Selvarajan, Periyamedu Police booked a case against her and her father for submitting forged certificates and misrepresentation. Further investigations are on, police said.