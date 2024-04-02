SRMIST hosts workshop on International Bioethics

April 02, 2024 10:01 pm | Updated 10:01 pm IST - CHENNAI

Artificial Intelligence will play a crucial role in benefiting humans in the future and there has to be a greater involvement of youth to work on its applications, said P. Sathyanarayanan, Pro-Chancellor (Academics), SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Chennai on Tuesday.

Speaking at the inauguration of a three-day workshop, ‘International Bioethics Workshop on Connect with Artificial Intelligence (AI)‘, jointly organised by the SRMIST and the International Chair in Bioethics, he said, “Great minds in the world of science and technology have been cautioning about the use of AI. Any application of AI should be used only for the benefit of humans and not for anything else.”

Vedprakash Mishra, Secretary General of the International Council of Global Network for Medical, Health Professionals and Bioethics Education, observed that with AI becoming an inevitable element in medical treatment, its concerns and challenges should be deliberated in detail.

Russell Franco D’Souza, Head and Chair, Department of Education International Programme and International Chair in Bioethics; Mary Mathew, Head, Indian Programme and Secretary General Association of Medical Education of India; A.Ravikumar, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Medical and Health Sciences; Nitin M. Nagarkar, Dean, SRM Medical College Hospital & Research Centre were among who others spoke during the occasion.

