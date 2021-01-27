SRMIST files police complaint after viral circular

Chennai

The circular said it was mandatory for all girl students to have a boyfriend on campus for security purposes

The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) in Kattankulathur has filed a complaint with the police in Chengalpattu, Kancheepuram and Chennai regarding a circular that has gone viral.

The circular, purportedly issued on the letterhead of the registrar of the institute, N. Sethuraman, said it was mandatory for all girl students to have a boyfriend on the campus for security purposes. “Girls who are single will not be allowed to enter into premises. They will have to show a recent picture with their boyfriend while entering into the campus,” the circular said.

It also had the registrar’s signature and seal. Copies were marked to all the senior college officials, including the Chancellor and Pro-Chancellor.

Mr. Sethuraman said this was not the first time that a circular had been misused. “We regularly send circulars regarding COVID-19 and the rules regarding the reopening of the college from time to time. Some students have misused the letters. Since we send it by mail and such reworded letters come only through social media, we are unable to trace those involved,” he said.