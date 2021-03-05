Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya appointed V-C of Shiv Nadar University, Chennai

CHENNAI

05 March 2021 14:02 IST

Shiv Nadar University, Chennai, has appointed Sriman Kumar Bhattacharyya as its first Vice Chancellor.

Mr. Bhattacharyya was earlier the director (officiating) at the Indian Institute of Technology Kharagpur. Apart from three decades of a teaching career, he has also been the director of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research, Central Building Research Institute, Roorkee.

University Chancellor R. Srinivasan said the V-C would steer the University along with a team of acclaimed academicians and industry mentors to create an enabling environment that blends academic rigour, culture of research and sustained industry engagement.

Mr. Bhattacharyya is the author of several books on structural engineering. He has been associated with the IIEST (Shibpur), BITS (Pilani) and the Academy of Scientific and Innovative Research (AcSIR). He has been a visiting faculty at the Technical University of Braunschweig in Germany and the University of Durban-Westville, South Africa.

The Shiv Nadar University was launched in October last year. It has invited applications for four programmes in the School of Engineering and School of Commerce and Management. The University offers four-year undergraduate programmes in artificial intelligence and data science, and computer science and engineering with specialisation in the internet of things through the School of Engineering. A Bachelor of Commerce (Professional Accounting) and Bachelor of Commerce by the School of Commerce and Management are also being offered.