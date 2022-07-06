Speed guns coming back to curb speeding in Chennai 

July 06, 2022 00:26 IST

The traffic police have planned to bring back speed guns to curb speeding by vehicles in the city.

A senior official said the Chennai Traffic Police were organising surprise checks through special teams.

To prevent speeding at night, temporary barricades are put up on the arterial roads.

Campaign under way

As part of the traffic regulation campaigns, the traffic police have been penalising offenders for driving on the wrong side; talking on the mobile phone while driving; not wearing helmets while riding two-wheelers and seat belts while driving cars; and jumping the signal.

Speeding is minimal in some arterial roads because vehicles are crawling on account of the ongoing work on the stormwater drain and Metro Rail.

The official said speed guns were not used because a few of them were in bad repair. They had been rectified and would be deployed very soon.