Southern Railway to operate 90 additional suburban train services in Chennai from Monday

CHENNAI

26 December 2020 11:10 IST

The Chennai division of Southern Railway, having announced relaxations allowing the general public to travel in workmen special trains during non-peak hours, will be operating additional services from Monday to cater to the increased footfall. Southern Railway had allowed the general public to travel in suburban special trains during non-peak hours from December 23.

A railway official said 90 additional train services on all the four sections would be operated. This would be in addition to the 410 trains being operated at present. Suburban train services are being resumed from Pattabhiram Siding, which was kept shut for nearly nine months.

Southern Railway has been increasing train services in a phased manner while announcing relaxations allowing commuters including women to travel in the workmen suburban specials.

A senior official of Southern Railway said more than 600 services were operated before the COVID-19 pandemic.