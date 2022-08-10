Chennai

Southern Railway gives a digital push for examining train tickets with hand-held terminals

Special Correspondent CHENNAI August 10, 2022 00:54 IST
Updated: August 10, 2022 00:54 IST

To simplify the checking of train tickets by the examiners, the Southern Railway has distributed hand-held terminals (HHTs). The initiative is being carried out by the Indian Railways as part of Digital India Mission. The devices would avoid the use of paper.

B. Guganesan, Chief Public Relations Officer, Southern Railway, said as part of the digital drive, 857 HHTs had been allotted, of which 246 had been distributed to the Chennai division. In the State, the Salem division was given 124, Tiruchi division 101 and Madurai division 98.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Palakkad and Thiruvananthapuram divisions that come under the Southern Railway were distributed 140 and 148 HHTs respectively. Besides doing away with paper charts, the device would help in faster allotment of vacant berths in the coaches, bring transparency in allotment, a remote location facility and quicker refund process. Details of the availability of vacant berths are made known to the passengers through real-time information.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The HHTs were launched as a pilot project in the Southern Railway on December 31, 2018, in Chennai-Mysuru Shatabdi and Chennai-Coimbatore Shatabdi.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Read more...