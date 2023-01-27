ADVERTISEMENT

Small traders to get new shops at old fish market in Vellore at lesser rent

January 27, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:12 pm IST - VELLORE

The civic body’s decision comes after 252 shops on the premises had remained locked since they were built in 2013, mainly because of a high rent

The Hindu Bureau

Small traders and hawkers will get new shops at the old fish market opposite to the fort complex in Vellore soon. | Photo Credit: C. Venkatachalapathy

Small traders, including hawkers, will soon get permanent space to sell their products as the Vellore Corporation has decided to reduce the daily rent for new shops at the old fish market opposite the Fort.

The civic body’s decision comes after 252 shops on the premises had remained locked since they were built in 2013, mainly because of high rent. The recently-held Council meeting, led by Mayor Sujatha Anandakumar, gave the approval for reducing the daily rent for a shop from ₹100 to ₹41 per day.

“The high rent prevented small traders from moving to the new facility. So, the Council decided to reduce it,” Corporation Commissioner P. Ashok Kumar told The Hindu.

The new shops were built at a cost of ₹70 lakh to accommodate small fruit and vegetable vendors so as to ease traffic congestion on the stretch. However, traders refused to take up the shops because of the high rent and differences over the allotment of shops. The Corporation also tried to expand the old market to provide space for more shops. But the Archaeological Survey of India’s building restrictions around the Fort turned a stumbling block to the plan.

According to the new plan, each shop, measuring 36 square feet, will be allotted on the first-cum-first-served basis every day. Shops will be allotted to the vendors through a contractor–lessee. The street vendors on Long Bazaar will be given priority. Numbering of shops will also be sorted out as vendors will be given shops near the road to ensure they do a good business.

