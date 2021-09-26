Skill building workshop for chemical engineering graduates to be held

CHENNAI

26 September 2021 01:26 IST

Programme will begin on September 27

Three non-profit, public service oriented associations — Chemical Industries Association, Indian Chemical Council, Southern Region, and Manali Industries Association — signed a Memorandum of Understanding on September 23 to promote development and investment in large chemical industrial complexes for employment generation.

According to a press release, they have set up a Chem Skill Development Centre in the city, and the first batch of the ‘Industry Oriented Knowledge Building Program for Graduate Engineer Trainees (Chemical) and Fresh Chemical Engineering Graduates’ will start on September 27 with lectures and 10 days of intensive training in chemical industries.

The programme will be an online session, which will go on till October 22.

