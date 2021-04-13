Skeleton recovered from Greenway’s Road MRTS station’s basement

CHENNAI

13 April 2021 01:07 IST

The police have recovered the skeleton of a man from the basement of the MRTS station in Greenway’s Road. Initially, it was speculated that it belonged to a woman.

The police said the basement was meant to be a warehouse and its entries and exits were partially closed during the lockdown. They said they were yet to ascertain the identity of the deceased, and doing so would give them a clue about his death. The police suspect that he could have been murdered at a nearby MRTS station and dumped here and that it could have been a case of poisoning.

A few youngsters claimed that they spotted the decomposed body in November when they had gone there to smoke ganja. So, the murder could have taken place a few weeks before November, the police said. Investigation is on.

