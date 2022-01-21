SHRC seeks report on police action against law student

CHENNAI

21 January 2022 23:23 IST

Panel takes suo motu action on The Hindu report

Taking suo motu cognisance of a report in The Hindu about a law student being allegedly assaulted by two policemen in Chennai, the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) on Friday called for a detailed report from the authorities.

The Commission, headed by retired judge S. Baskaran, called for a report over the incident from Home Secretary within six weeks. It directed the Chennai Police Commissioner to preserve the relevant CCTV recording at the police station concerned.

Last week, 21-year old Abdul Rahim, a law student, was detained on the allegation that he assaulted a police constable Uthirakumar when he was stopped for not wearing a mask. After a verbal duel, the youth was detained in the Kodungaiyur police station and was allegedly assaulted by two policemen and later remanded in custody the next day.

Two policemen of Kodungayur police station were shifted out to modern control room following the incident. Chennai Police Commissioner had ordered an inquiry into the incident.