‘Shop-and-donate’ platform launched

CHENNAI

09 March 2021 01:53 IST

It will exclusively feature products made by women

Sethu Foundation launched an e-merchandising programme “Kalpavrisksha: shop and donate” which will have products cultivated and handcrafted by women.

“The first product we will have on our web platform for purchase is Lakadong Turmeric from Jaintia Hills in Meghalaya. Trinity Saioo has been spearheading a revolution with regard to its cultivation by several women’s groups and we have roped in women’s groups here, to help with the packaging and retailing,” said Sethu Lakshmi, Managing Director, Sethu Foundation.

The merchandising programme was introduced as a part of the foundation’s Women’s Day celebrations at Teynampet on Monday.

Speaking about their soon-to-be-launched website for Kalpavriksha, Ms. Lakshmi said that it would be a unique e-commerce platform where the profit was clearly displayed and taken as a donation for activities of the Foundation.

“We will be adding other spices and condiments from the northeastern States as well as other products from States such as Gujarat and Andhra Pradesh,” she added.

Free counselling

The Foundation’s ‘Reboot Life’ initiative, which offers counselling services, was introduced to those who were present at the event. “The idea of Kalpavriksha as a shop and donate concept and the idea of providing free counselling services was conceived by Janaki Kannan, Head of Chetna and Kalpavriksha,” Ms. Lakshmi said.

As part of the initiative, the Foundation had been working with 12 counsellors who had been reaching out to people in need of mental health support from low-income groups. “This is a free service where women or families from the community here can meet every Friday for counselling sessions for any concerns that they might have ranging from domestic abuse to alcohol addiction among their family members,” said Josephine, an independent counsellor.

Achievers R. Nandini, M. Mahadevi, S. Malathi, M. Kalaiyarasi, L. Subbulakshmi, E. Bharathi, R. Devi, and Anjali Selvam from Teynampet, were recognised for their resilience and honoured on the occasion.