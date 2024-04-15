Sewer work in Choolai necessitates traffic diversion

April 15, 2024 03:42 pm | Updated 03:42 pm IST

On its second leg, the sewer pipeline-laying work by Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) in Choolai involves many carefully planned elements. At the junction of EVK Sampath Salai and Hunters Road, two machine holes are taking shape. Paces into EVK Sampath Salai, the road has been dug up for another.

Following the completion of sewer pipeline-laying on a section of Hunters Road, the work is now concentrated at the junction and would travel down EVK Sampath Salai and culminate near the fire station. That is the update about the CMWSSB exercise as on April 12.

A CMWSSB official familiar with the work observes, “A pumping station is going to be constructed at EVK Sampath Salai, near the fire station. The sewer lines would be extended up to that point. The new pumping station would be the collection point for the sewage; from there, the sewage will be pumped to the Purasawalkam pumping station.”

This exercise is aimed at refreshing the sewer network so that it is equal to the challenge arising from increased population in the area.

The CMWSSB official notes that besides the elaborate nature of the work, the extraneous challenges being brought to bear on it means it has to move at a cautious and calculated pace.

He elaborates: “High-tension power cables run underneath the section, and therefore machines cannot be employed. Due its complicated nature, the work cannot be undertaken at night.”

On account of this activity, CMWSSB had sought a traffic diversion on this section. According to the CMWSSB official, a request has been placed with G1 Vepery Traffic Police to extend the duration of this diversion.

The diversion (as it played out on April 12) has vehicles being threaded through General Collins Road and Maddox Street to reach Vepery High Road. This circuitous route was necessary as EVK Sampath Salai was out of bounds for vehicular movement, except for brief periods when the traffic police regulated the movement of motorcycles and autorickshaws through this road.

A traffic police personnel on the field remarked that these light vehicles are being allowed into EVK Sampath Salai as they can now pick their way through the constricted road. When the CMWSSB work cuts further into the road, this temporary measure would be dispensed with.

Better levelling will do the trick

The Hunters Road leg of the sewer pipeline-laying work by CMWSSB in Choolai has been done but not “dusted”.

The portion where the pipeline has been laid is earthen, the trench having been filled with earth. With the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections in place, Greater Chennai Corporation cannot move a finger now to correct this situation.

However, there is something that can be done to ease traffic movement on this section of Hunters Road.

The earthen patch can be levelled — as the CMWSSB-authoriused workforce did the filling and levelling in the first place, the same set of workers can execute the work.

This group is still engaged in sewer pipeline-laying work which has now entered EVK Sampath Salai.

