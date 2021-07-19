Several GMs transferred in Aavin reshuffle

CHENNAI

19 July 2021 00:35 IST

‘Move to steer milk major towards success in competitive market’

Effecting a revamp, Aavin on Saturday night transferred 34 officials in the rank of general managers across the State. Among them were those who headed various district unions.

Aavin is the popular brand of the Tamil Nadu Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation, which comprises 25 district unions.

The shake up comes after over a year to take on the competition from private dairies. “Officials who had complaints against them too have been given orders. There are those who have been in their posts for over two years. This will provide a fresh feel to the officials and those working under them,” said an official.

Advertising

Advertising

Another official said this was a step towards steering the milk major towards success in a competitive environment.

General manager (marketing) G. Ramesh Kumar has been shifted to the Villupuram district union, replacing R.S. Pugalendhi, who will now head the federation’s marketing wing.

S.A. Ponnusamy of the Milk Dealers’ Association welcomed the transfers.