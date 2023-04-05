ADVERTISEMENT

Seven-year-old boy drowns in swimming pool in Periamet

April 05, 2023 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - CHENNAI

The Hindu Bureau

A seven-year-old boy drowned in the swimming pool of the My Ladye’s Park located at Periamet on Tuesday evening during a practice session. The Periamet police have filed a case and are investigating.

A senior official of the city police said R. Teja Gupta, a resident of Pattalam near Kosapet, was brought to the pool for swimming practice by his grandfather Sasikumar on Tuesday evening. The child reportedly drowned shortly after he entered the pool. Immediately, he was rushed to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital for treatment. However, the hospital authorities pronounced the boy as brought dead.

The swimming pool belongs to the Greater Chennai Corporation.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Chennai

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US