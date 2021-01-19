Set aside minor issues, work for AIADMK’s victory, OPS tells cadre

CHENNAI

19 January 2021 00:18 IST

‘Let us achieve our common goal of re-establishing the rule of Amma’

Deputy Chief Minister and AIADMK coordinator O. Panneerselvam on Monday called upon party workers to set aside “minor issues” and work hard for the party’s victory in the Assembly election.

Addressing a meeting organised by the Amma Peravai here, he said, “Even a family of two-three siblings does have differences of opinion. In an organisation such as ours that has 1.5 crore workers, there will be minor issues. Let us keep them aside to achieve our common goal of re-establishing the rule of Amma [former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa].”

Earlier, the Peravai adopted a resolution to observe the 73rd birth anniversary of the former Chief Minister by organising sports tournaments, camps for general health check-up and blood and eye donation, feasts for people, gifting of cows, and planting of saplings.

It also called upon the workers to attend the opening of a temple for Jayalalithaa at T. Kunnathur in the Thirumangalam Assembly constituency, about 15 km from Madurai, on January 30. Revenue Minister and Peravai secretary R.B. Udhaya Kumar, who has taken the initiative of building the temple under the auspices of a private trust, said the temple would have a life-size statue for AIADMK founder M.G. Ramachandran, besides the one for Jayalalithaa.

The temple would be declared open by Chief Minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and the Deputy Chief Minister. The temple site would serve as a centre for personality development of the local people, including farmers, home-makers and pavement vendors. Evening coaching classes were being held in villages of the district for the last one year, Mr. Udhaya Kumar said.