Senior citizens to get booster dose at home

Chennai

11 January 2022 01:29 IST

Those aged over 60 can avail facility

Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has announced that ‘precautionary’ dose of COVID-19 vaccine would be administered for senior citizens at their homes.

On Monday, in a tweet, the civic body urged senior citizens to call Corporation helpline to get the precautionary booster dose vaccination at home.

“Persons aged above 60 years with co-morbidities can avail home vaccination by booking it through emergency helpline 1913 or #COVID helpline 044-2538 4520 and 044-4812 2300,” the tweet said.

On Monday, the civic body launched booster doses of vaccination for 73,564 eligible residents, including 29,338 senior citizens, 6,925 frontline workers, 37,301 healthcare workers.

Help residents

The civic body directed COVID-19 volunteers to visit homes of patients and advise members of the family about wearingof masks. The volunteers will help residents get medicines and collect information about tele-counselling for them. They will also inform the zonal health officials about the condition of patients under isolation. As many as 36889 calls have been made to COVID-19 patients by tele-counsellors at the call centres.