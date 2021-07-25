Search on for finance firm manager

CHENNAI

The police have launched a search to nab a finance firm manager, who allegedly pledged 108 sovereigns of gold jewellery given to him by a customer in Royapuram for safekeeping in a locker.

The police said Alwin, 67, a retired private school teacher, was acquainted with Ponnusamy, who was the manager of a private gold loan firm in the locality.

Two years ago, Mr. Alwin rented a safe deposit locker and handed over 108 sovereigns of gold jewellery to the firm. While Ponnusamy kept a key to the locker, he did not provide Mr. Alwin with one as is the practice.

Recently, Mr. Alwin went to the firm to take back his jewellery. But, the staff told him that Ponnusamy was promoted and transferred last year. Mr. Alwin showed them receipt for having rented the locker. When the staff opened the locker, they found it empty.

Mr. Alwin lodged a complaint at the firm. During inquiry, the company learnt that Ponnusamy had forged documents and pledged the jewellery under 10 accounts. He had obtained ₹29 lakh loan from each account. The staff were unaware of this since he dealt with Mr. Alwin’s account, the police said.

A case has been registered in Kasimedu police station. The police have launched a search for Ponnusamy and his associate Latha, who helped him in creating fake documents.