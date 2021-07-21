Scholarship for meritorious students

Chennai

Sai University (SaiU) will offer scholarship from 25% to full tuition fee waiver for meritorious students. The private University has called for applications for undergraduate programmes in School of Arts and Sciences and School of Computing and Data Sciences; and for PG from the School of Law.

University founder K.V. Ramani said, “Upon receiving the application of an eligible student our team will guide them through the scholarship process.”

According to the University Vice-Chancellor the scholarship scheme is aimed to help students who want to participate, communicate, imagine, experiment and innovate under the mentorship of outstanding professors.

Test scores of SAT/ACT/Pearson Undergraduate entrance exam or JEE Main are accepted for UG admission. The University will conduct an All India Admission Test for LLM programme besides considering results of LLM common admission test held by any agency as per University Grants Commission norms, a release added.