Scarless robotic liver donor surgery scheme launched

Wider access: Chief Minister M.K. Stalin launching the scheme at Rela Hospital on Thursday.

CHENNAI

30 July 2021 00:48 IST

The procedure will be covered under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on Thursday inaugurated the scarless robotic liver donor surgery scheme, to be performed under the Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme, at Rela Hospital, a press release said.

The Chief Minister said his government was committed to providing quality healthcare at the primary, secondary and tertiary levels at affordable costs. The Chief Minister’s Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme will benefit the poor, and will help motivate people to donate part of their liver to family members as the scars this procedure leaves behind are negligible and the donation can save lives.

Mohamed Rela, chairman and managing director of the hospital, said, “The present government under the able leadership of M.K. Stalin has been working amazingly in containing the pandemic, and also planning for minimising the next wave. Including scarless robotic liver donor surgery under the Comprehensive Health Insurance Scheme is to make healthcare facilities widely accessible to the public, which is the vision of Rela Hospital.”

He thanked the Chief Minister and said the procedure would ensure a shorter recovery time as well. J. Sri Nisha, chairperson, also participated.