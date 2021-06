R. Radhakrishna. Credit: Special arrangement

CHENNAI

04 June 2021 00:05 IST

R. Radhakrishna assumed charge as the new chief general manager of the SBI, Chennai circle.

Mr. Radhakrishna earlier served as the general manager of the Commercial Clients Group (CCG) regional office of the bank in Bengaluru.

The Chennai circle of the SBI has 1,248 bank branches under its jurisdiction across Tamil Nadu and Pudhucherry.

