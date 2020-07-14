Sathyabama varsity cancels entrance exam

CHENNAI

14 July 2020 00:21 IST

The Sathyabama Institute of Science and Technology (Deemed University) has cancelled its all-India engineering entrance examination for admission to BE/B.Tech/B.Arch/B.Des courses for the academic year 2020-21.

The institution will admit students based on marks obtained in Class 12 or equivalent examinations, according to a release.

Those who have appeared for the Joint Entrance Examination (Main) will be given appropriate weightage.

Details related to the courses offered and eligibility criteria are available at www.sathyabama.ac.in

For clarifications, please call toll-free number 1800-425-1770 or email admissions2020 @sathyabama.ac.in or WhatsApp 9940058263, the release said.