Sardar Patel Road service lane caves in

CHENNAI

15 February 2021 01:17 IST

A damage to the pipeline caused a sinkhole in the service lane of Sardar Patel Road on Saturday night.

However, vehicular traffic was not affected as the damaged line was located below the elevated tracks of the Mass Rapid Transit System (MRTS) near the Kasturba Nagar railway station.

Officials of the Chennai Metropolitan Water Supply and Sewerage Board (CMWSSB) said the source of the problem was a sewer main line running from Gandhi Nagar in Adyar to Rajiv Gandhi Salai. The pipe had corroded causing the road to sink at that point on Saturday night.

The entire length of the pipeline running across the road was replaced on Sunday. By Monday morning, traffic flow was expected to be normal, the official said.