Sand lorries in eight districts to be off the road from August 18

About 20,000 sand lorries in eight districts, including Chennai, in Tamil Nadu, will stop operating from August 18 as the owners are demanding stern measures against overloading

Special Correspondent CHENNAI
August 12, 2022 19:44 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

Lorry operators are under pressure to overload the vehicle and also operate without proper bills and transit pass. | Photo Credit: FILE PHOTO

ADVERTISEMENT

Nearly 20,000 lorries in eight districts, including those plying in Chennai, will be off the road from August 18.

All M-Sand and River Sand Lorry Owners’ Federation had called for an indefinite strike seeking regulation of heavy vehicles and opening of more river sand quarries to cater to the growing demand. Members plan to stage a demonstration near Valluvar Kottam on August 18 in support of their charter of demands, including streamlining of m-sand manufacturing units.

Lorry owners also complained that corruption was rampant in the Transport department and action was not taken against overloading of vehicles.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Federation president S. Yuvaraj said lorries in eight districts, including Chennai and Villupuram, sourced river sand from one quarry in Vellore. More quarries must be opened for better availability of sand.

Alleging that there were 4,000 sand manufacturing units functioning in the State without approval, he said the State government must take stringent action against such units to ensure quality m-sand.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

S. Dheenan of Tamizhaga Manal Lorry Urimaiyalargal Munnetra Sangam said overloading of vehicles at source led to accidents. Lorry operators were severely affected as they had to transport material without a proper GST bill and transit pass.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app