Robbers nabbed while drinking inside a liquor shop

On Saturday night, a police patrol team of Tiruvallur police arrested two persons who drilled a hole in the concrete wall to enter a Tasmac liquor shop and merrily drinking inside .

A police team from Kavarapettai station was engaged in night patrolling of Thandalachery village near Tiruvallur when they saw suspicious movements in a liquor shop. During inspection, they found a big hole on one side of the shop and two persons — Sathish and Muniyandi — drinking liquor inside. They were planning to rob the shop. On spotting the police team, they tried to escape but were nabbed.

The police said several cases of theft were pending against the two arrested men, who were remanded in judicial custody.