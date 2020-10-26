Road caves in near Central Railway Station

CHENNAI

26 October 2020 12:30 IST

A truck trailer heavily laden with iron bars collapsed after a makeshift path paid on iron sheets caved in due to overload

In a freak accident, a truck trailer heavily laden with iron bars collapsed after a makeshift path laid on iron sheets and beams suddenly caved in near Central Railway Station due to overload.

Subway construction work is being undertaken by Chennai Metro Rail near Central Railway Station from last July after erecting strong iron beams and with iron sheets placed above. Vehicular traffic was allowed on the temporary path on EVR Salai besides diversions.

According to police, the truck carrying heavy iron bars which could be weighing around 60-70 tons was moving on EVR Salai. Even as the cab and major portion trailer had moved from the spot, suddenly, the temporary road could not withstand the heavy load and caved in, and the trailer sank into it.

Additional Commissioner of Police Traffic, N.Kannan and other officers reached the spot and swung into a major operation to pull out the vehicle. Mr. Kannan said, “Our personnel with the help of men and machinery from Chennai Metro Rail pulled out the vehicle in the morning. The traffic will soon normalise in the afternoon.”

Traffic diversions

The following diversions have been implemented on EVR Salai due to the ongoing emergency work in Central Junction.

Vehicles coming from Kilpauk, Vepery proceeding towards Parry's can take a left turn at PLC point, Choolai roundabout, Moolakothalam junction, Walltax road and reach Central and Parry's Corner.

Vehicles coming from Parry's Corner proceeding towards Koyambedu can take Muthusamy point, Wallajah point, Anna Salai, Periyar statue, Chintadripet, Gandhi Irwin bridge to reach EVR Salai.

Only vehicles involved in emergency medical duty, doctors and medical staff on duty at Rajiv Gandhi Hospital will be allowed through Central Point.