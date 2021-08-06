Respond to complaints, MLA tells Tangedco

CHENNAI

06 August 2021 00:08 IST

Tambaram Assembly constituency has a high density of residential houses and needs a robust power distribution infrastructure.

Comprising Selaiyur, Chitlapakkam, Sembakkam, Mudichur, Medavakkam, Pallikaranai, Peerkankaranai, Madambakkam and Perungalathur, the constituency has several crowded apartments that have come up in the last few years. As a result of this, the power distribution system has come under tremendous pressure. Tangedco local officials have been struggling to cope with complaints of power cuts.

Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja convened a meeting with senior officials this week to review the status of pending work that had to be completed before next summer. At the meeting, Mr. Raja advised Tangedco officials, who are part of essential services, to attend to the grievances and calls of residents without fail irrespective of the time when such calls are received.

Regarding low voltage and frequent disruptions in certain pockets, the Tangedco officials informed Mr. Raja that new substations of 11 kV/33 kV were proposed at New Balaji Nagar in Selaiyur, and Old Perungalathur. The officials gave an update on the progress of shifting overhead cables underground. The MLA wanted the project to be completed by coordinating with the State Highways department and local bodies at the earliest.