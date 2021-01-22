Pattabiram residents want bridge work to be speeded up

CHENNAI

22 January 2021

Residents are apprehensive that the project may be abandoned

Residents of Pattabiram and motorists using the CTH Road to reach Nemilichery, Thiruninravur and Tiruvallur, have urged the State government to speed up work to build the four-lane bridge to replace the level-crossing on the military siding line.

Although the alignment was approved in 2014 and the Highways department submitted the general arrangement drawing to the Southern Railway, it was in 2018 that the construction was taken up.

They said that though the work had resumed after the relaxation in rules pertaining to the lockdown, it had slowed down recently. “We are afraid it may be given up for some reason. The land acquisition is yet to be completed and the buildings near the bridge have not been removed. Power lines too have to be moved,” said Sendhur Rajan, a resident of CTH Road, near the construction site.

V. Rangachari, a resident of Thiruninravur, said that thousands of residents of these areas, traders, industrial workers and those proceeding towards Tirupati, were affected due to delays in the completion.

“MTC bus services, including 71-E, have been affected. That service, which usually runs till Thiruninravur, is curtailed at Pattabiram itself. Also buses to Tiruvallur have been cut down, making passengers suffer,” he said.

‘Valuation is on’

Sources in the Highways Department said the project would not be abandoned. “Of the 32 deck slabs, 15 have been completed. The labourers have gone to their native places for Pongal. Land acquisition proceedings are in the final stage, the values fixed for the properties are being evaluated. We require both government and private lands and people are ready to hand over their land. We hope to complete the construction by March next year. Meanwhile, work is progressing in the portion being over the railway tracks, which is being carried out by the railways,” the official said.