Residents urge Metro to start work on IT expressway stretch

Before the lockdown, those stepping out for work along the OMR, during peak hours, would be stuck in traffic for long. File

CHENNAI

16 January 2021 02:23 IST

People cite traffic snarls that have been causing hardship

While the Chennai Metro has been busy chalking out plans for its phase II project, extending 118.9 km, and start operations, first on the stretch between Poonamallee and Power House, residents of OMR, also called the IT Expressway, feel it is important to focus on their stretch too at the earliest as traffic congestion has been a cause for concern for some time now.

Among the three corridors in Metro’s phase II project, residents of OMR are looking forward to the one linking Madhavaram and SIPCOT via Adyar.

K. Karthik, a professional residing in Shollinganallur, said Metro connectivity would help reduce travel time for residents along OMR. “If I were to travel to my office in Guindy, I have to leave home before 7.50 a.m., failing which, I will have to spend an lot of time stuck in traffic. The stretch between Madhya Kailash and all the way till Siruseri is flooded with vehicles during peak hours. Metro services will be helpful in cutting down travel time,” he said.

Viji Arun, a Thoraipakkam resident, said she had been waiting for a long time for Metro services. “Some flyovers were promised 10 years ago, but those are yet to see the light of the day. Now, we hear there is going to be a delay in construction of Metro Rail. Our road [OMR] witnesses over 1.2 lakh vehicles in a day, and we lack grid road connectivity. If we get stuck in traffic, there is no way we can get out of it,” she said.

Earlier, Chennai Metro planned to start operations between Madhavaram and Shollinganallur, via Adyar, and Madhavaram to CMBT first. The plan was then tweaked to first start services from Poonamallee to Power House.

Before COVID-19, commuters who stepped out for work along the OMR during peak hours would spend an inordinate amount of time driving to and from their workplaces.

According to officials of Chennai Metro Rail Limited (CMRL), though they are starting construction first between Poonamallee and Power House, they are going to give equal importance to all stretches, carrying out construction in others as well simultaneously.