Residents of Anna Nagar submit charter of demands to LS poll candidates

April 17, 2024 01:19 am | Updated 01:19 am IST - CHENNAI

In a bid to find a solution to the recurring inundation in their locality, members of the Federation of Anna Nagar Residents’ Associations (FOARA) have prepared a memorandum of demands, particularly seeking the restoration of Otteri Nullah, ahead of the Lok Sabha election.

Representatives from FOARA submitted a petition to DMK MP Dayanidhi Maran, who is contesting again in Chennai Central constituency, during his campaign in Thirumangalam on Tuesday evening. Various associations of Anna Nagar’s residential areas have banded together to raise civic issues. With polls around the corner, FOARA would present their demands to other candidates too.

Sandhya Vedullapalli, a M Block resident, said: “We have been complaining that Otteri Nullah has been polluted by garbage and industrial effluents for two decades now. The situation has worsened in recent years, with more areas getting flooded during monsoon.”

FOARA has sought the removal of encroachments and the restoration of a channel near Park Road and the construction of another channel on New Avadi Road from the Padi Grade Separator. R. Sukumar of S. Block said several 30-feet roads in Anna Nagar did not have stormwater drains. This also compounded inundation during extreme rainfall events. Water had entered several houses during the December flood, he added.

There is a need to increase the height and width of the bridges like in Third Avenue and ICF South Colony across Otteri Nullah. “We want the new MP to address the major issue affecting the Anna Nagar residents and stop industrial effluents and sewage entering Otteri Nullah, he said.

