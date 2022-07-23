Residents irked over sorting of garbage in their patch

July 23, 2022 22:34 IST

They claim that their street at Krishna Nagar in Peravallur is the segregation point for garbage collected from 25 streets

The three garbage bins — eight months ago, there was just one bin — on First Street, Krishna Nagar, Peravallur, emits a foul smell, forcing passersby to hold their noses.

Residents allege that their street had been turned into a hub for collection and segregation of garbage brought in from 25 streets in the region.

Residents further note the garbage collection truck comes three to four times a day and conservancy workers segregate the waste before putting it into the three bins.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Prakash Manohar, a resident, says, “Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has turned the 26-feet-wide road into a hub for collection and segregation of garbage, which is collected from 25 different streets in the nearby areas. The bins emit a smell. We cannot stand on the road for more than two minutes as the foul smell pierces our nostrils.”

He further adds that there is a piece of private vacant land behind the bins and that is the reason GCC has chosen the place to keep three garbage bins. This land is flanked by two houses.

Between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m., the trucks arrive to collect garbage from the bins and conservancy workers dump the waste collected from different streets in the bins during this time.

R Nandhini, whose house is next to the garbage bins, laments over Corporation’s decision to place the bins outside their residence.

“We cannot open our windows owing to the foul smell emitting from the bins. There is mosquito menace, hence we have to keep everything – from window to door — closed. Those who pass by this road in their vehicles, fling garbage in the direction of the bins and sometimes it falls on the roadside or outside our gate.”

Repeated calls and messages to senior officials in the Corporation went unanswered.