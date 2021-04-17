Repolling in Velachery booth number 92 to be held today

CHENNAI

17 April 2021 01:30 IST

Three-tier security arrangement put in place in the area

The police have drawn up three-tier security arrangements at polling booth number 92 in the Velachery Assembly constituency, where repolling is to be held on Saturday.

The Election Commission of India (ECI) ordered a repoll in the booth on the basis of a report submitted by returning officers and observers. The fresh voting will now take place on April 17 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

On April 6, three staff of the Greater Chennai Corporation, who were on poll duty in booth number 92 at DAV school in Velachery, were caught transporting an electronic voting machine and other paraphernalia in a two-wheeler on Velachery-Taramani High Road after the conclusion of the poll.

Advertising

Advertising

Congress and MNM candidates lodged complaints with the ECI. Based on that, an inquiry was ordered.

The staff members, who were found violating norms, were suspended and then the ECI ordered the repolling. There are 548 voters from two residential apartments, who are eligible to cast their votes in the booth. The Corporation staff distributed booth slips to the voters. As many as 13 candidates were allowed to do door-to-door canvassing on Thursday. Fresh polling staff have been posted.

City Police Commissioner Mahesh Kumar Aggarwal said a three-tier security arrangement, comprising the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF), the Tamil Nadu Special Police and the city police personnel will be in place in the area.

Over 25 Tasmac liquor shops located in the surrounding areas have been closed ahead of polling.