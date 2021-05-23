₹86-cr. aid for fishermen

CHENNAI

1.72 lakh families likely to benefit from the relief package

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin has sanctioned ₹86 crore to be distributed among 1.72 lakh families of fishermen affected by the fishing ban.

Fisheries Minister Anita R. Radhakrishnan said the 61-day ban on the east coast, which began on April 15, would be in force till June 14.

On the west coast, the ban would be in force be between June 1 and July 31, he said.

