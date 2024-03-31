Rejuvenating waterbodies, a huge task for Tambaram Corporation

March 31, 2024 10:42 pm | Updated 10:42 pm IST

The Tambaram Corporation, which was formed with the merger of five municipalities in 2021, has several big waterbodies as well as numerous ponds and tanks. While the big waterbodies are being maintained by the Water Resources Department (WRD), the tanks and the ponds come under the local body. Residents and social activists complain that the tanks and the ponds, which play a vital role in recharging the water table, remain neglected because of official apathy.

If the Corporation maintains the tanks and the ponds properly, it need not depend on other sources of water, the social activists say. When the Corporation taps into the water stored in the abandoned quarries at Anakaputhur and Pallavaram, it could easily rejuvenate the neglected ponds and tanks.

Encroachments

Some tanks are encroached upon. The residents’ welfare associations have played a vital role in protecting and maintaining a few waterbodies. Social activist V. Santhanam says the official apathy has ruined these waterbodies. He lists several waterbodies which have been handed over to the Corporation, but are in neglect. Among them are the Sitheri and Putheri (bisected by Pallavaram-Thoraipakkam Radial Road); Kulakarai Street tank at Royapettah near Hasthinapuram; Veeraraghavan Eri; and the Allikulam or Irusappa Chettykulam. He says most of these waterbodies complement the big lakes, but they have been encroached upon. They need protection and restoration.

Crediting the erstwhile Pallavaram municipality with the rejuvenation of the Palkeni pond, Mr. Santhanam says several such small ponds, which are in bad shape, could supply drinking water to the residents as the abandoned quarries at Pallavaram and Moovarasampet do. Some residents of Chitlapakkam are upset that encroachments, ignored by officials, wiped out a small pond at Annai Indira Nagar. Even its outline has vanished, they say.

Priority for roads

A senior official of the Tambaram Corporation says the civic body was formed only two years ago; therefore, the priority was for re-laying of roads, speeding up the underground drainage project at Pammal and Anakaputhur, construction of storm water drains, and dependable supply of drinking water.

At present, most of these amenities are being gradually implemented. To rejuvenate small ponds, funds are required from the government. “Work on rejuvenating waterbodies has begun. The rejuvenation of the tank on Kulakarai Street at Gowrivakkam is under way at a cost of ₹64 lakh. The work was initiated last month and will be completed before the monsoon,” the official says. Though the government provides funds under different heads for improvement of amenities, it takes time to complete the work, he adds.

The official confirms that Veeraraghavan Eri has been encroached upon. Rejuvenation could start only after removal of the encroachments, he points out.

A model

Corporation officials also underscore the importance of the role of residents’ welfare associations in maintaining and safeguarding the waterbodies. A few waterbodies serve as a model of how residents’ welfare associations can contribute to their maintenance with voluntary work and funds.

The Suriamman Temple Tank at VOC Nagar at Pammal was once filled with wastewater. The Pammal municipality renovated the tank by paving a footpath and creating other amenities. Then, the local residents took over the maintenance of the tank by starting yoga and walkers’ clubs and contributing funds towards the upkeep. Also, the pond has become a place where organic and vegetable wastes are converted into manure and provided to the residents for growing vegetables.

C. Muruganantham, who has organised the walkers’ and yoga clubs, says the residents and social activists have been coordinating with civic officials in maintenance of the tank. Thanks to their efforts, the wastewater has stopped flowing into the tank.

Filled with garbage once

The maintenance of the Chitlapakkam tank by a group of residents is yet another model. A. Prathap, previously councillor of the Chitlapakkam town panchayat, says the tank was once filled with garbage and wastewater. However, with the panchayat funds, the tank was renovated; now, it is the place where residents come for walking. The tank is being maintained by volunteers.

C. Jayapradeep, councillor of Sembakkam and Sembakkam zonal chairman of the Tambaram Corporation, says the Kulakarai Street tank is being renovated with funds from Jal Jeevan Mission. A community hall is being built at a cost of ₹25 lakh. The money has been sanctioned by Tambaram MLA S.R. Raja under the Local Area Development Scheme. He adds the next project proposed is the renovation of the pond of the Selliamman Temple at Thirumalai Nagar.

