Registration Department to intimate consumers of online portal software updates

August 09, 2022 23:47 IST

The plan comes after consumers complained of delays in registration on Monday

The Registration Department proposes to announce in advance any software update to the registration portal in future.

The proposal comes after consumers who had booked slots on the portal for registration of property, memorandum of deposit of title deeds and marriage certificates complained of delays due to a ‘glitch’ for more than one hour on Monday.

A senior official of the Department said P. Jothi Nirmalasamy, Secretary, Commercial Taxes and Registration, had directed the sub-registrars to provide information in advance about software updates to avoid inconvenience to consumers.

A large number of consumers who had booked slots at the registration offices throughout the State had to wait for long on Monday for completing the formalities. When the consumers took up the issue with officials of the sub-registrar offices, they attributed the delay to the problem in connectivity to the registration portal.

The senior official said new patches, being tried out for improving the registration software system, had slowed down the portal. Such updates would usually be tried out on Saturdays when only 100 registration offices would function. On Monday, the software update was tried, but when the process got delayed, the update was withdrawn around noon.

Despite the delay, 15,000 documents were registered. The Registration Department earned ₹315.47 crore by executing 75,758 documents in the first week of August. For the financial year 2022-23 (from April 1 to August 6, 2022), it earned ₹6,034.37 crore by registering 12,26,033 documents.