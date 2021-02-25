Red Hills reservoir to be a tourist spot

CHENNAI

25 February 2021 01:07 IST

A green belt will be created on the 30-acre site around the waterbody

The Water Resources Department (WRD) has proposed to develop the Red Hills lake as a tourist attraction and recently submitted a proposal to the Tiruvallur district administration.

In a bid to encourage community participation in lake conservation, the WRD has initiated efforts to create a green belt on the 30 acre vacant site around the lake’s boundary and protect it from encroachments.

Built in 1876, the Red Hills reservoir is one of the five major waterbodies meeting the drinking water requirements of Chennai.

Of the 830 million litres a day supplied as drinking water to the city, the Red Hills reservoir contributes nearly 270 mld. It is now brimming with water as the lake has storage of 3,182 million cubic feet, which is nearly 96.4% of its capacity.

WRD officials said about 400 saplings were planted recently on the lake’s boundary along the G.N.T. Road. The WRD joined hands with the Rural Development Department and various organisations, including the Rotary Club of Alandur, the Social Work Team Trust (Swott) and several schools and colleges for the initiative.

“We wanted to secure the 30 acre site that is now free of encroachments and increase the green cover and create a recreational space around the waterbody. We have submitted a proposal and design to develop the lake as a tourist spot on the lines of the Poondi reservoir,” said an official.

The WRD has proposed to create a park with children’s play area and a pond on the lake’s periphery along the G.N.T. Road. Officials of the Tiruvallur district administration have assured the WRD that steps would be taken to develop the lake into a tourist attraction, the official added.

V. Irulandi, former Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and member of the Rotary Club of Alandur, said: “We target to plant up to 1,000 saplings on the site, which was cleared of thick vegetation, around the lake. We recently planted 12 varieties of native species, including neem, Iluppai, Magizham, Vengai and Indian gooseberry.”

The WRD is awaiting funds from the Tiruvallur district administration to develop the green space around the waterbody.